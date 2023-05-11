News & Insights

Hyundai Motor India to invest $2.45 bln in Tamil Nadu state

Credit: REUTERS/Babu Babu

May 11, 2023 — 02:10 am EDT

Written by Praveen Paramasivam for Reuters ->

CHENNAI, May 11 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor India on Thursday said it will invest 200 billion rupees ($2.45 billion) in the southern state of Tamil Nadu to increase production and introduce new electric vehicle models.

($1 = 81.7800 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Chennai; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

((chris.thomas@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 6210 0487;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.