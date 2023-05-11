Hyundai Motor India to invest $2.45 bln in Tamil Nadu state

CHENNAI, May 11 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor India on Thursday said it will invest 200 billion rupees ($2.45 billion) in the southern state of Tamil Nadu to increase production and introduce new electric vehicle models.

($1 = 81.7800 Indian rupees)

