Hyundai Motor heir apparent buys $15 mln shares in automaker, parts affiliate

Hyunjoo Jin Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI

Hyundai Motor Group's heir apparent Euisun Chung bought shares in automaker Hyundai Motor and parts affiliate Hyundai Mobis for a combined 19 billion won ($15 million), according to stock exchange filings.

SEOUL, March 23 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor Group's heir apparent Euisun Chung bought shares in automaker Hyundai Motor 005380.KS and parts affiliate Hyundai Mobis 012330.KS for a combined 19 billion won ($15 million), according to stock exchange filings.

Chung bought 139,000 shares in Hyundai Motor for 68,435 won each, raising his stake to 1.86% from 1.81%.

He acquired 72,552 Hyundai Mobis shares for 130,789 won each, picking up a 0.08% stake.

($1 = 1,266.3000 won)

