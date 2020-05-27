Hyundai Motor Group to get electric vehicle batteries from LG Chem

SEOUL, May 27 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor Group, which includes Hyundai Motor 005380.KS and its sister company Kia Motors 000270.KS has picked LG Chem 051910.KS as one of the battery suppliers for its upcoming new electric vehicles, a group spokesman said on Wednesday.

Details of the supply contract including the electric vehicle (EV) model and the full amount of the deal, which are yet to be decided, will be confidential, the spokesman said.

LG Chem declined to comment.

Hyundai Motor said last year it would launch 16 EV models by 2025 with an aim to boost EV sales to 560,000 by then.

(Reporting By Joyce Lee and Heekyong Yang; Writing by Jane Chung; editing by David Evans)

