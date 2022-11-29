US Markets

Hyundai Motor Group, SK On in EV battery supply pact in N. America

Credit: REUTERS/REBECCA COOK

November 29, 2022 — 02:00 am EST

Written by Heekyong Yang and Joyce Lee for Reuters ->

SEOUL, Nov 29 (Reuters) - South Korean battery maker SK On has signed a pact with Hyundai Motor group for the supply of electric vehicle (EV) batteries in North America, the company said on Tuesday.

SK On said the memorandum of understanding (MOU) lets the two companies cooperate in providing its batteries to the auto group’s plants in the United States after 2025 for production of electric vehicles.

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Joyce Lee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

