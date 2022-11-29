Hyundai Motor Group, SK On in EV battery supply pact in N. America

SEOUL, Nov 29 (Reuters) - South Korean battery maker SK On has signed a pact with Hyundai Motor group for the supply of electric vehicle (EV) batteries in North America, the company said on Tuesday.

SK On said the memorandum of understanding (MOU) lets the two companies cooperate in providing its batteries to the auto group’s plants in the United States after 2025 for production of electric vehicles.

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Joyce Lee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((Heekyong.Yang@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.