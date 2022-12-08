Hyundai Motor Group Signs MOU With SK On For EV Battery Facility

(RTTNews) - Hyundai Motor Group (HYMLF.OB, HYMTF.OB) and SK On Thursday announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding for a new EV battery facility in the U.S.

SK On is the lithium-ion battery subsidiary branch of SK Innovation and currently employs more than 2,000 Georgians at its SK Battery America facility in Commerce.

The new facility will be located at Bartow Centre and start operations by 2025. In July, SK Battery America announced it would partner with the Work for Warriors Georgia program to hire veterans, servicemembers, and their families at their Georgia operations.

