Hyundai Motor Group plans to invest $16.5 bln in S.Korea EV business

SEOUL, May 18 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor Group said on Wednesday it plans to invest a total of 21 trillion won ($16.54 billion) through 2030 for its electric vehicle (EV) business in South Korea.

The South Korean auto group, which houses Hyundai Motor Co 005380.KS and Kia Corp 000270.KS, plans to annually build 1.44 million units of EVs in South Korea by 2030.

($1 = 1,269.6400 won)

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

