Hyundai Motor Group, Aptiv to set up $4 bln self-driving JV

Adds details of planned venture, background

SEOUL, Sept 23 (Reuters) - South Korea's Hyundai Motor Group and Dublin-headquartered auto technology firm Aptiv APTV.N said on Monday they are creating a 50:50 autonomous driving joint venture valued at $4 billion.

This marks the biggest bet made by Hyundai Motor Group, which is widely seen as a latecomer to the field of future mobility technology.

Hyundai Motor Group companies Hyundai Motor 005380.KS, Kia Motors 000270.KS and Hyundai Mobis 012330.KS will collectively contribute $1.6 billion in cash and $0.4 billion in vehicle engineering services, R&D resources and access to intellectual property, the two partners said in a joint statement.

Aptiv will contribute its autonomous driving technology, intellectual property, and approximately 700 employees focused on the development of scalable autonomous driving solutions.

The joint venture will begin testing fully driverless systems in 2020 and have a production-ready autonomous driving platform available for robotaxi providers, fleet operators and automakers in 2022.

Aptiv was formerly known as Delphi Automotive.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to close early in the second quarter of 2020.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Ju-min Park, Editing by Louise Heavens and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((hyunjoo.jin@thomsonreuters.com; 82-2-3704-5685; Reuters Messaging: hyunjoo.jin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.