Markets

Hyundai Motor Feb. Sales Rise - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor Group (HYMLF.OB, HYMTF.OB) Thursday reported that its total sales for the month of February 2022 grew 1.4 percent to 304,613 units from last year's 300,514 units. Unit sales grew 7.8 percent sequentially.

Domestic sales were 53,010 units, up 1.7 percent year-over-year and up 14.7 percent sequentially.

Overseas sales were 251,603 units, a growth of 1.3 percent from last year and 6.4 percent sequentially.

Total year-to-date sales were 587,269 units, down 5.5 percent from last year, with drop in both domestic and overseas sales.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular