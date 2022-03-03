Hyundai Motor Feb. Sales Rise - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor Group (HYMLF.OB, HYMTF.OB) Thursday reported that its total sales for the month of February 2022 grew 1.4 percent to 304,613 units from last year's 300,514 units. Unit sales grew 7.8 percent sequentially.

Domestic sales were 53,010 units, up 1.7 percent year-over-year and up 14.7 percent sequentially.

Overseas sales were 251,603 units, a growth of 1.3 percent from last year and 6.4 percent sequentially.

Total year-to-date sales were 587,269 units, down 5.5 percent from last year, with drop in both domestic and overseas sales.

