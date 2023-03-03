Hyundai Motor Feb. Sales Rise

(RTTNews) - South Korean auto maker Hyundai Motor Co. (HYMLF.OB, HYMTF.OB) reported Friday a 7.3 percent increase in sales for the month of February, driven by 22.6 percent jump in domestic sales and 4.1 percent increase in Overseas sales.

In the month, total sales were 327,718 units, up from 305,331 units last year.

Domestic sales were 65,015 units, higher than prior year's 53,010 units, and Overseas sales were 262,703 units, compared to prior year's 252,321 units.

Sequentially, February total sales gained 5.7 percent from the preceding month of January, with 26.2 percent growth in domestic sales and 1.6 percent increase in overseas sales.

In South Korea, Hyundai Motor shares were trading at 176,100 won, down 1.34 percent from the previous close.

