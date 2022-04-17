Hyundai Motor Enters Community-based NFT Market

(RTTNews) - Hyundai Motor Co. has entered the online community-based Non-Fungible Token market in collaboration with the 'Meta Kongz' NFT brand. It will become the first automaker to enter the community-based NFT market, including a website and channels on Discord and Twitter, the company said in a statement.

The Hyundai NFT Discord and Twitter channels opened on April 15, and the official NFT website is scheduled to open in May.

The company released a short film introducing its NFT universe 'Metamobility Universe,' which reflects the 'Metamobility' concept revealed at CES 2022.

Hyundai Motor will also issue 30 limited editions 'Hyundai x Meta Kongz' NFTs on April 20 to commemorate the release of the film. Hyundai NFT projects will be continued throughout the year to keep expanding the Hyundai NFT Universe. Profits from the sale of Hyundai NFTs will be used for the project's management and community members.

