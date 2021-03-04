Hyundai Motor cuts Q4 operating profit, cites costs including Kona EV recall

South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co lowered its fourth-quarter operating profit to 1.3 trillion won ($1.16 billion) on Thursday, from the previously reported 1.6 trillion won, to reflect quality costs including the Kona EV recall.

Last week, the automaker said it will replace battery systems in some 82,000 electric vehicles (EVs) globally due to fire risks.

($1 = 1,123.5800 won)

