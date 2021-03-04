Hyundai Motor cuts Q4 operating profit, cites costs including Kona EV recall

SEOUL, March 4 (Reuters) - South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co 005380.KS lowered its fourth-quarter operating profit to 1.3 trillion won ($1.16 billion) on Thursday, from the previously reported 1.6 trillion won, to reflect quality costs including the Kona EV recall.

Last week, the automaker said it will replace battery systems in some 82,000 electric vehicles (EVs) globally due to fire risks.

($1 = 1,123.5800 won)

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Joyce Lee; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((Heekyong.Yang@thomsonreuters.com; +82 2 6936 1470;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.