Hyundai Motor Company - Preferred Stock (KOSE:005389) Price Target Increased by 10.58% to 233,145.19

November 17, 2025 — 12:42 am EST

The average one-year price target for Hyundai Motor Company - Preferred Stock (KOSE:005389) has been revised to ₩233,145.19 / share. This is an increase of 10.58% from the prior estimate of ₩210,843.18 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₩148,519.76 to a high of ₩276,598.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.92% from the latest reported closing price of ₩199,400.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hyundai Motor Company - Preferred Stock. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 005389 is 0.00%, an increase of 97.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 96.38% to 0K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TLTE - FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

GSEE - Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF holds 0K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing a decrease of 6.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 005389 by 4.02% over the last quarter.

PTIN - Pacer Trendpilot International ETF holds 0K shares.

