Hyundai Motor Company - Preferred Stock (KOSE:005387) Price Target Increased by 11.81% to 237,939.05

The average one-year price target for Hyundai Motor Company - Preferred Stock (KOSE:005387) has been revised to ₩237,939.05 / share. This is an increase of 11.81% from the prior estimate of ₩212,799.46 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₩151,573.58 to a high of ₩282,286.24 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.92% from the latest reported closing price of ₩203,500.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 96 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hyundai Motor Company - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 4.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 005387 is 0.15%, an increase of 8.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.75% to 4,405K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 625K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 500K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 498K shares , representing an increase of 0.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 005387 by 2.93% over the last quarter.

YAFFX - AMG Yacktman Focused Fund Class N holds 429K shares. No change in the last quarter.

YACKX - AMG Yacktman Fund Class I holds 400K shares. No change in the last quarter.

IDV - iShares International Select Dividend ETF holds 395K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 366K shares , representing an increase of 7.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 005387 by 2.65% over the last quarter.

