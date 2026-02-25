Hyundai Motor Company - Preferred Stock (KOSE:005385) Price Target Increased by 15.76% to 326,469.38

The average one-year price target for Hyundai Motor Company - Preferred Stock (KOSE:005385) has been revised to ₩326,469.38 / share. This is an increase of 15.76% from the prior estimate of ₩282,014.48 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₩137,112.81 to a high of ₩456,137.67 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.95% from the latest reported closing price of ₩284,000.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 60 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hyundai Motor Company - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 25 owner(s) or 29.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 005385 is 0.22%, an increase of 29.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.89% to 2,416K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

YAFFX - AMG Yacktman Focused Fund Class N holds 640K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

YACKX - AMG Yacktman Fund Class I holds 524K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 319K shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 306K shares , representing an increase of 3.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 005385 by 6.25% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 265K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 267K shares , representing a decrease of 0.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 005385 by 3.24% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 197K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 191K shares , representing an increase of 2.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 005385 by 2.91% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.