Hyundai Motor Company - Depositary Receipt () (HYMTF) Price Target Increased by 11.87% to 68.11

The average one-year price target for Hyundai Motor Company - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:HYMTF) has been revised to 68.11 / share. This is an increase of 11.87% from the prior estimate of 60.88 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 50.30 to a high of 87.99 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.83% from the latest reported closing price of 58.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hyundai Motor Company - Depositary Receipt (). This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HYMTF is 0.01%, an increase of 33.28%.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GBFFX - GMO Benchmark-Free Fund Class III holds 2K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 71.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HYMTF by 3.17% over the last quarter.

QEMM - SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 8.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HYMTF by 13.09% over the last quarter.

