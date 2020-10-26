Markets

Hyundai Motor Co. Posts Loss In Q3; Revenue Up 2.3% - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Hyundai Motor Co., Ltd. (HYMLF.OB, HYMTF.OB) reported a third-quarter operating loss of 313.8 billion Korean won, compared to profit of 378.5 billion won, a year ago. Net loss was 188.8 billion won compared to profit of 460.5 billion won. The company noted that its third-quarter results reflect engine-related provision expenses as the company took preemptive measures to ensure customer safety and cover any possible future increase in quality-related expenses.

Third quarter revenue increased 2.3 percent year-over-year to 27.58 trillion Korean won from 26.97 trillion won. The company sold 997,842 vehicles in the July-September period, a 9.6 percent decrease from prior year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular