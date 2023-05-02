Hyundai Motor April Global Sales Up 8.5%

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Hyundai Motor Company (HYMLF.OB, HYMTF.OB) reported April global sales of 336,212 units, a 8.5 percent increase year-over-year. In April, sales outside Korea increased by 7.6 percent to 269,552 units. Sales in Korea increased 12.2% to 66,660 units.

The company maintained its electric vehicle sales momentum by selling around 23,000 units around the globe in April. The dedicated IONIQ models, including IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 6, accounted for nearly 70 percent of the total EV sales.

The company said the production stabilization from the global parts shortage helped to secure its solid performance in North America, Europe and India.

