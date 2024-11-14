Hyundai Motor Appoints As Jose Munoz As President And CEO

(RTTNews) - Hyundai Motor Co. announced that it has appointed as Jose Munoz as its President and Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2025. Munoz will lead Hyundai Motor Company's global business, succeeding current President and Chief Executive Officer Jaehoon Chang, who has been promoted to the Vice Chair of Hyundai Motor Group - Automotive Division.

Munoz joined Hyundai Motor Company in 2019 as President and Global Chief Operating Officer and President and CEO of Hyundai and Genesis Motor North America. In 2022, Munoz was announced to the Hyundai Motor Company Board of Directors with expanded responsibilities to include Europe, India, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. He also led global sales, service and product planning as part of the Global Operations Division.

Prior to joining Hyundai, Munoz was the Chief Performance Officer for Nissan Motor Corporation and the Chairman of Nissan China and North America. He also held multiple management positions at Toyota Motor Europe.

In a separate press release, Hyundai Motor announced key executive appointments. Jaehoon Chang is promoted to Vice Chair of Hyundai Motor Group - Automotive Division, effective January 1st, 2025.

Sung Kimis appointed as President of Hyundai Motor Company to manage the business effectively through global economic uncertainties, effective January 1st, 2025.

Jun Young Choi is promoted to President of Kia Corporation from Head of Domestic Production Division and Chief Safety Officer (CSO). Kyoo Bok Lee, CEO of Hyundai Glovis, is promoted to President.

The Group has appointed Cheol Seung Baek as CEO of Hyundai Transys and Joon Dong Oh as CEO of Hyundai KEFICO.

The Group has appointed Hanwoo Lee as CEO of Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co., Ltd. and Woo Jeong Joo as CEO of Hyundai Engineering Co., Ltd.

