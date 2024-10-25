News & Insights

Hyundai Motor Announces Quarterly Dividend Details

October 25, 2024 — 02:11 am EDT

Hyundai Motor Sponsored GDR (HYMTF) has released an update.

Hyundai Motor Company has announced a quarterly cash dividend with a payout of KRW 2,000 per share for both common and preferred stockholders, reflecting yields of 0.8% and 1.1% respectively. The total dividend amounts to KRW 529.9 billion and is scheduled for payment on November 12, 2024. This resolution was approved by the Board of Directors on October 24, 2024.

