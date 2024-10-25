Hyundai Motor Announces Quarterly Dividend Details

Hyundai Motor Sponsored GDR (HYMTF) has released an update.

Hyundai Motor Company has announced a quarterly cash dividend with a payout of KRW 2,000 per share for both common and preferred stockholders, reflecting yields of 0.8% and 1.1% respectively. The total dividend amounts to KRW 529.9 billion and is scheduled for payment on November 12, 2024. This resolution was approved by the Board of Directors on October 24, 2024.

For further insights into HYMTF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.