Hyundai Motor America September Total Sales Up 11%

RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Hyundai Motor America reported Monday that it sold a total of 59,465 units in the month of September, up 11 percent from last year's 53,800 units, driven by new September sales records for Elantra HEV, IONIQ 5, Santa Cruz, Santa Fe HEV, Tucson, Tucson PHEV and Veloster N. Hyundai achieved an all-time September retail sales record.

Hyundai said SUVs were 68% of retail sales. Hyundai did not have fleet sales for the ninth consecutive month as it prioritized inventory for its dealers and consumers.

For the third quarter, total sales grew 3 percent to 184,431 units from last year's 178,500 units, driven by total and retail sales records for Elantra HEV, IONIQ 5, Santa Cruz, Santa Fe PHEV and Tucson PHEV. Retail sales for the quarter also increased 13 percent.

