Hyundai Motor America September Total Sales Up 14%

(RTTNews) - Hyundai Motor America reported Wednesday that it sold a total of an all-time September record of 71,003 units, up 14 percent from last year's 62,491 units, driven by new September sales records for Elantra family, Santa Fe HEV, and IONIQ 5. EV sales reached new heights, jumping 153 percent from last year.

Hyundai retail sales rose 11 percent to 57,435 units in September, driven by strong performances across both electrified and core models. Electrified vehicles accounted for 38 percent of the retail sales mix, with IONIQ 5 retail sales climbing 151% year-over-year.

For the third quarter, total sales improved 13 percent to a new record of 239,069 units from 210,971 units in the year-ago quarter. Retail sales also rose 11 percent to a new record of 209,520 units in the quarter, with retail sales records for Elantra N, Palisade, IONIQ 5, and Santa Fe Family.

For the year-to-date period, total sales grew 11 percent to 678,349 units from 610,494 units in the same period last year.

"As we move into October, we're introducing new programs to keep our vehicles accessible, such as repositioning the 2025 IONIQ 5 with extended $7,500 cash incentives and offering up to $9,800 in price reductions on 2026 IONIQ 5 models," said Randy Parker, president and CEO of Hyundai Motor North America.

