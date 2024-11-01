News & Insights

Stocks

Hyundai Motor America reports total October sales up 18% to 71,802 units

November 01, 2024 — 06:16 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Hyundai Motor (HYMTF) America reported total October sales of 71,802 units, an 18% increase compared with October 2023. Hyundai set total sales records in October for Elantra N, Santa Fe HEV, Tucson, Tucson HEV, IONIQ 5 and Palisade. Hybrid vehicle total sales jumped 91%. October was the best-ever month for Tucson HEV in total and retail sales. Retail sales for October 2024 set new records climbing 15%, the automaker said. “Hyundai has set a total sales record in the month of October for the third consecutive year,” said Randy Parker, CEO of Hyundai Motor America. “The Santa Fe HEV, Tucson HEV, and IONIQ 5 led the way, showcasing strong demand for our electrified vehicles that offer cutting-edge technology and exceptional design.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on HYMTF:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HYMTF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.