Hyundai Motor America reports total October sales up 18% to 71,802 units

Hyundai Motor (HYMTF) America reported total October sales of 71,802 units, an 18% increase compared with October 2023. Hyundai set total sales records in October for Elantra N, Santa Fe HEV, Tucson, Tucson HEV, IONIQ 5 and Palisade. Hybrid vehicle total sales jumped 91%. October was the best-ever month for Tucson HEV in total and retail sales. Retail sales for October 2024 set new records climbing 15%, the automaker said. “Hyundai has set a total sales record in the month of October for the third consecutive year,” said Randy Parker, CEO of Hyundai Motor America. “The Santa Fe HEV, Tucson HEV, and IONIQ 5 led the way, showcasing strong demand for our electrified vehicles that offer cutting-edge technology and exceptional design.”

