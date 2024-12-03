Hyundai Motor America reports total November sales of 76,008 units, up 8% y/y

Hyundai Motor (HYMTF) America reported record-breaking total November sales of 76,008 units, an 8% increase compared with November 2023. Hyundai set total sales records in November for Santa Fe HEV (+64%), Tucson PHEV (+23%), Tucson HEV (+227%), IONIQ 5 (+110%) and Elantra N (+140%), Hybrid vehicle total sales jumped 114%, while total EV sales grew 70%. This was the best-ever month for Santa Fe HEV, Tucson PHEV, Tucson HEV and IONIQ 5. Retail sales for November 2024 set new records climbing 15%. EV retail sales increased 77% year-over-year, hybrid retail sales grew by 104% and electrified (EV, hybrid, plug-in hybrid) retail sales jumped 92%.

