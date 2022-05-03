Hyundai Motor America Posts Decline In Retail Sales For April

(RTTNews) - Hyundai Motor America, an arm of Hyundai Motor Co., Ltd. (HYMTF.OB), on Tuesday posted a decline in vehicle unit retail sales for the month of April as well as year-to-date period.

The automotive firm sold 61,668 vehicle units for the month of April, down from 77,523 units sold during the same period a year ago.

The Group's retail vehicle sales for the year-to-date period were 221,344 units, versus 244,653 units registered for the same period of 2021.

Randy Parker, Senior Vice President, National Sales, Hyundai Motor America, said: "…Even with the challenges facing our industry, we were able to exceed the pre-pandemic total and retail sales of April 2019. Even more, our World Car of the Year IONIQ 5 and robust lineup of hybrid and plug-in hybrid models led to significantly increased electrified vehicle sales."

