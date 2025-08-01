Hyundai Motor America Posts 15% Sales Growth In July

(RTTNews) - Hyundai Motor America, a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company (HYMTF.PK), Friday announced sales report for the month of July.

The total sales rose 15 percent, to 79,543 units in July 2025 compared to 69,202 units in July 2024.

Hyundai retail sales totaled 73,064 units, up 18 percent from July 2024, highlighting strong demand for Santa Fe and Palisade.

Responding to the news, Randy Parker, president and CEO of Hyundai Motor North America, said, "These results reflect Hyundai's momentum in sustainable mobility and our ability to deliver an innovative lineup that continues to resonate with customers."

Tuesday, Hyundai's stock closed at $51, down 7.44 percent on the OTC Markets.

