Hyundai Motor America October Total Sales Down 2%

November 02, 2025 — 12:19 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Hyundai Motor America reported October total sales of 70,118 units, a 2% decrease compared with October 2024.

Hybrid and electrified sales reached new heights, jumping 41% and 8% respectively compared with October 2024.

The October results include Sonata HEV, Elantra N, Elantra HEV, Tucson Family and the Santa Fe Family which rose 22% driven by strong hybrid demand. The Palisade lineup achieved its best October ever, totaling 9,549 units, including the start of Palisade HEV sales. Electrified vehicle sales represented 32% of retail mix.

