Hyundai Motor America Oct. Sales Up 0.3% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Hyundai Motor America reported October sales of 60,805 units, a 0.3% increase compared with a year ago. Hyundai set total sales records in October for Elantra HEV, IONIQ 5, Santa Fe HEV, Tucson PHEV and Tucson HEV.

Hyundai sold 54,145 retail units in October, a 7% year-over-year decline from prior year. SUVs represented 81% of the retail sales mix.

Randy Parker, CEO of Hyundai Motor America, said: "Hyundai is rolling into November with momentum and our proven Winter Sales Event promotion and strong marketing support starts now. We're confident we are going to finish 2023 with all-time record performance."

