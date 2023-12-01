Hyundai Motor America November Total Sales Up 11%

(RTTNews) - Hyundai Motor America reported Friday that it sold a total of 70,079 units in the month of November, up 11 percent from last year's 63,305 units, driven by best ever November retail and total sales records for IONIQ 5, Santa Fe, Santa Fe HEV, Tucson PHEV, and Palisade.

All-time total sales records were set for Tucson and Santa Fe HEV. Retail sales were up 3% in November to 58,027 retail units, led by IONIQ 5, Santa Fe HEV, Tucson, Palisade and Kona.

Eco-friendly vehicle retail sales grew 42% to 10,695 units from last year. SUVs represented 82% of the retail sales mix.

For the year-to-date period, total sales also increased 11 percent to 726,031 units from last year's 652,207 units.

