Hyundai Motor America November Sales Up 43%

(RTTNews) - Hyundai Motor America reported total November sales of 63,305 units, a 43% increase from November 2021.

Hyundai's retail sales were 56,592 units, representing a 28% year-over-year increase from November 2021. This was a record November retail sales month led by Elantra HEV (+733%), Kona EV (+113%), Venue (+57%), Santa Cruz (+44%), Santa Fe HEV (+43%), Tucson (+33%) and Tucson HEV (+18%).

Hyundai eco-friendly vehicle sales of 7,550 represented 13% of retail and a 39% year-over-year increase.

