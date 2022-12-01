Markets

Hyundai Motor America November Sales Up 43%

December 01, 2022 — 09:22 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Hyundai Motor America reported total November sales of 63,305 units, a 43% increase from November 2021.

Hyundai's retail sales were 56,592 units, representing a 28% year-over-year increase from November 2021. This was a record November retail sales month led by Elantra HEV (+733%), Kona EV (+113%), Venue (+57%), Santa Cruz (+44%), Santa Fe HEV (+43%), Tucson (+33%) and Tucson HEV (+18%).

Hyundai eco-friendly vehicle sales of 7,550 represented 13% of retail and a 39% year-over-year increase.

