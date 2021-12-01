Markets

Hyundai Motor America November Sales Down

(RTTNews) - Hyundai Motor America reported that its total sales for the month of November 2021 was 44,345 units, a 20% decrease from November 2020.

Hyundai eco-friendly vehicle total sales grew 165%, including November records for Nexo and Ioniq plug-in hybrid. SUV sales represented 76% of the total sales mix. Hyundai fleet sales were down 97% and were less than 1% of total volume.

Hyundai sold 44,073 retail units during the month, a decrease of 4%. Hyundai eco-friendly vehicle retail sales increased 172% on the month, while SUV retail sales were up 7%.

Hyundai set new November retail sales records for Venue, Nexo, and Ioniq hybrid and plug-in hybrid.

