Hyundai Motor America May Total Sales Up 8%

(RTTNews) - Hyundai Motor America reported Tuesday total May sales of 84,521 units, up 8 percent from last year's 78,485 units.

The sales were driven by best ever May total sales records for Venue, IONIQ 6, Tucson, Santa Fe, Elantra N and Palisade. Total sales of hybrid electric vehicles grew 5 percent.

The company said IONIQ 9 sales begin with one of the first in the country delivered in Georgia.

For the year-to-date five-month period, total sales grew 11 percent to 369,578 units from 331,892 units in the same period last year.

Marking a significant milestone in its U.S. journey, in May the Hyundai brand surpassed 17 million vehicles sold since entering the U.S. market in 1986, with six models - Elantra, Sonata, Tucson, Santa Fe, Accent, and Excel - breaching the one million units mark. Elantra stood out as the brand's all-time best-seller.

