Markets

Hyundai Motor America May Sales Surge 56% - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Hyundai Motor America reported Wednesday that it sold 90,017 units in the month of May, up 56 percent from last year's 57,619 units. This is an all-time monthly sales record for the third consecutive month.

Fleet sales increased 95 percent, representing 6 percent of total volume.

Retail sales in May also surged 54 percent for the best retail month ever to 84,351 units from last year. Eco-friendly vehicles accounted for 11 percent of the retail volume.

For the year-to-date period, total sales climbed 50 percent to 334,670 units from last year's 222,462 units.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular