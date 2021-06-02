Hyundai Motor America May Sales Surge 56% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Hyundai Motor America reported Wednesday that it sold 90,017 units in the month of May, up 56 percent from last year's 57,619 units. This is an all-time monthly sales record for the third consecutive month.

Fleet sales increased 95 percent, representing 6 percent of total volume.

Retail sales in May also surged 54 percent for the best retail month ever to 84,351 units from last year. Eco-friendly vehicles accounted for 11 percent of the retail volume.

For the year-to-date period, total sales climbed 50 percent to 334,670 units from last year's 222,462 units.

