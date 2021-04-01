Markets

Hyundai Motor America March Sales Up 115% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Hyundai Motor America reported that its total sales for the month of March 2021 were 75,403 units, a 115% increase from March 2020. It is the all-time best month in Hyundai history, the company said in a statement.

Hyundai fleet sales were down 58%, representing 4% of total volume.

The company noted that March was also the best retail month ever, with 72,740 retail sales, up 153%. Retail sales rose for the entire lineup with SUVs (+173%), cars (+120%) and eco-friendly vehicles (+235%), all up triple digits.

For the first quarter, Hyundai's retail sales were 157,470 units, an increase of 38% from last year. Total sales were up 28% with significant growth across the lineup.

