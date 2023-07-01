Hyundai Motor America June Sales Up 10%

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Hyundai Motor America reported total June sales of 69,351 units, an 10% increase from June 2022.

Hyundai sold 61,991 retail units in June, a slight 2% decrease compared to June 2022.

Hyundai set best-ever retail sales in June for Elantra HEV, Elantra N, IONIQ 5, Santa Fe PHEV, Santa Fe, HEV, Tucson, Tucson PHEV, Tucson HEV and Santa Cruz. Hyundai Green sales represented 20% of retail volume and increase of 53% year-over-year. SUVs represented 74% of the retail mix.

In the second-quarter, Hyundai sold 210,164 units, an increase of 14% from the prior year.

