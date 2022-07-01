Markets

Hyundai Motor America June, Q2 Vehicle Sales Fall

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Hyundai Motor America, an arm of Hyundai Motor Company Ltd. (HYMLF.OB) reported decline in its total sales for the first half, second quarter, and for the month of June.

For the six-month period, the automaker sold 343,867 vehicles, compared with 407,135 units reported last year.

In the second quarter, the South Korean firm delivered 184,191 units, less than 240,005, year-over-year basis.

For the month of June, Hyundai sold 63,091 units, a decline of 13 percent, compared with 72,465 units of June, 2021. However, market analysts' had estimated a 15.8 percent decline in June sales.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular