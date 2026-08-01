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Hyundai Motor America July Vehicle Sales Up 4%

August 01, 2026 — 09:47 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Hyundai Motor America reported total sales of 82,480 units in July 2026, a 4 percent increase compared with July 2025. This achievement marks the best July sales month in its history, the company said.

July also set a new record for the Tucson family, which posted its highest-ever July volume with sales rising 20 percent year over year.

Continued momentum across Hyundai's SUV portfolio further underscored the strength of the company's balanced lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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