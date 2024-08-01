Hyundai Motor America July Total Sales Up 4%

(RTTNews) - Hyundai Motor America reported Thursday that it sold a total of 69,202 units in the month of July, up 4 percent from last year's 66,527 units, driven by best ever July total sales record for Elantra HEV, Santa Fe HEV, Tucson HEV and Palisade. Hybrid total sales surge 67 percent in July.

Retail sales of electric, hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles represented 25 percent of the retail sales mix. This was also the best ever month in retail and total sales for the Tucson HEV.

For the year-to-date period, total sales grew 1.6 percent to 468,725 units from 461,140 units in the same quarter last year.

