Hyundai Motor America July Sales Down 11%

(RTTNews) - Hyundai Motor America reported Tuesday that it sold a total of 60,631 units in the month of July, down 11 percent from last year's 68,500 units. Both the Elantra HEV and the Tucson PHEV set new sales records for the month.

Tucson SUV line-up was up 24%. Green car sales increased 12% year over year.

Hyundai said it did not have any fleet sales in July 2022.

For the year-to-date period, total sales declined 11 percent to 404,498 units from last year.

