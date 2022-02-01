Hyundai Motor America January Vehicle Sales Up 10%

(RTTNews) - Hyundai Motor America reported January sales of 47,872 units, a 10% increase from January 2021 and the highest January sales total in company history. Venue (+70%), Tucson (+64%), Palisade (+12%) and the Ioniq (+51%) also established new January total sales records.

Hyundai did not have any fleet sales during the month.

Hyundai's January retail sales increased 18% year-over-year. Hyundai eco-friendly vehicle retail sales grew 312%, while SUV retail sales were up 35%, representing 79% of retail volume. Venue, Tucson, Palisade, Kona and Ioniq set new January retail records.

