Hyundai Motor America January Total Sales Up 9%

February 01, 2023 — 09:22 am EST

(RTTNews) - Hyundai Motor America reported Wednesday that it sold a total of 52,001 units in the month of January, up 9 percent from last year's 47,872 units, driven by new January sales records for Venue, Elantra HEV, IONIQ 5, Santa Fe HEV, Elantra N, Palisade, Kona EV and Kona N. Hyundai fleet sales were 7.2% of total volume for the month.

Retail sales were up 1 percent in January, marking the sixth consecutive month of record-setting retail sales, led by Elantra N, Elantra HEV, IONIQ 5, Santa Fe HEV, Palisade, Kona EV and Kona N.

Eco-friendly vehicle retail sales grew 17% compared with January 2022.

