News & Insights

Markets

Hyundai Motor America February Total Sales Up 6%

March 01, 2024 — 09:39 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Hyundai Motor America reported Friday that it sold a total of 69,341 units in the month of February, up 6 percent from last year's 57,044 units, driven by best ever February total sales record for Tucson, Tucson HEV, Tucson PHEV, Kona EV and Palisade.

Hyundai also achieved record-breaking retail sales of 55,341, a 5 percent increase year-over-year. Battery-electric retail sales jump 24 percent.

It was the best ever total and retail sales in February.

Hyundai's eco-friendly vehicle sales grew 7 percent, while fleet volume was 8.3 percent.

For the two-month year-to-date period, total sales decreased 1 percent to 107,884 units from 109,045 units last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.