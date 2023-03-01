Markets

Hyundai Motor America February Sales Up 9%

March 01, 2023 — 09:31 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Hyundai Motor America reported total February sales of 57,044 units, a 9% increase from last year. Hyundai fleet sales were 7% of total volume for the month.

Hyundai sold 52,932 retail units in February, a 1% year-over-year increase from February 2022, February retail sales were led by Elantra HEV, Elantra N, the line-up of Kona models (ICE, EV and N), Santa Cruz, Santa Fe HEV, and Venue. Hyundai eco-friendly vehicle sales of 9,415 represented 18% of retail and a 7% year-over-year increase.

The company said it remains optimistic about continuing the success and increasing market share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.