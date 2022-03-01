Hyundai Motor America February Sales Up 8%

(RTTNews) - Hyundai Motor America reported Tuesday that it sold a total of 52,424 units in the month of February, up 8 percent from last year's 48,333 units. Hyundai also set February total sales records for Tucson, Palisade and Venue.

Retail sales in February also grew 19 percent for the best February retail sales ever. Tucson, Palisade and Venue also set new February retail records. Eco-friendly vehicles retail sales soared 278 percent, while SUV retail sales were up 32 percent.

Hyundai said it did not have any fleet sales for the second month in a row.

For the year-to-date period, total sales grew 9 percent to 100,296 units from last year.

