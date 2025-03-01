Hyundai Motor America February Sales Up 3%

(RTTNews) - Hyundai Motor America reported that its total sales for the month of February 2025 were 62,032 units, an increase of 3% from the same month of the prior year. This was the best February in Hyundai's history and the fifth consecutive month of setting total sales records.

All time total sales records in February were set for Santa Fe HEV (+194%), Tucson (+2%) and IONIQ 6 (+12%). Total sales of hybrid electric vehicles jumped 57%, while total electrified sales grew by 35%.

