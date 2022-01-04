Hyundai Motor America December Vehicle Sales Down 23%

(RTTNews) - Hyundai Motor America reported that total sales for the month of December 2021 were 51,340 units, a 23% decrease from December 2020. Retail sales declined 11%.

In the fourth quarter, Hyundai sold 152,446 vehicles, down 15% from prior year. Retail sales declined 5%.

For the year, Hyundai sold 738,081 total vehicles, a 19% increase compared with 2020.

On the retail front, Hyundai sold 694,349 retail units, the highest yearly retail sales total ever, for a 23% gain. Hyundai fleet sales in 2021 were down 24%, representing 6% of total volume.

