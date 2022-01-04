Markets

Hyundai Motor America December Vehicle Sales Down 23%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Hyundai Motor America reported that total sales for the month of December 2021 were 51,340 units, a 23% decrease from December 2020. Retail sales declined 11%.

In the fourth quarter, Hyundai sold 152,446 vehicles, down 15% from prior year. Retail sales declined 5%.

For the year, Hyundai sold 738,081 total vehicles, a 19% increase compared with 2020.

On the retail front, Hyundai sold 694,349 retail units, the highest yearly retail sales total ever, for a 23% gain. Hyundai fleet sales in 2021 were down 24%, representing 6% of total volume.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular