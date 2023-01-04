Hyundai Motor America December Total Sales Up 40%

(RTTNews) - Hyundai Motor America reported Wednesday that it sold a total of 72,058 units in the month of December, up 40 percent from last year's 51,340 units, driven by new December retail and total sales records for Venue, Elantra HEV, Elantra N, IONIQ 5, Santa Fe HEV, Tucson HEV, Santa Cruz, Kona EV and Kona N.

Retail sales were up 27% in December, marking the fifth consecutive month of record-setting retail sales. Eco-friendly vehicle retail sales grew 72% compared with December 2021. Hyundai said SUVs were 74% of retail sales with more than 47,800 units sold. For the fourth quarter, total sales grew 29 percent to 195,967 units from last year's 152,446 units, driven by total sales growth of Elantra HEV (+431%), Santa Fe HEV (+85%), Tucson HEV (+38%), IONIQ 5 (+2835%) and KONA EV (+35%).

For the full year 2022, total sales declined 2 percent to 724,265 units from last year's 738,081 units. Hyundai outperformed the industry with forecasts predicting a drop of 8.4% in total sales when adjusted for selling days.

Hyundai established a new annual retail sales record with 708,217 units sold, a 2% increase over the previous high set in 2021. During the year, Hyundai fleet sales were among the lowest in the industry at 2.2% of total volume.

