Hyundai Motor America December Total Sales Up 4%

(RTTNews) - Hyundai Motor America reported Wednesday that it sold a total of 75,164 units in the month of December, up 4 percent from last year's 72,058 units, driven by best ever December total sales record in company history and for IONIQ 5, Santa Fe PHEV, Santa Fe HEV, Tucson, Tucson PHEV, and Palisade.

All-time total monthly sales records were set for Tucson PHEV, Palisade and Santa Fe HEV.

For the fourth quarter, total sales increased 5 percent to 206,048 units from 195,967 units last year. Eco-friendly vehicle retail sales also grew 37 percent.

For the full year 2023, total sales increased 11 percent to 801,195 units from last year's 724,265 units.

2023 was also a record year for retail sales, increasing 1 percent compared with 2022 and the third consecutive year setting a new retail sales record.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.