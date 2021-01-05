Markets

Hyundai Motor America December Sales Up 2%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Hyundai Motor America reported total December sales of 66,278 units, a 2% increase compared with December 2019. December retail sales were up 12%. Hyundai December fleet sales were down 34%.

Hyundai sold 57,777 retail units in December, with SUVs representing 70% of the total retail mix.

In the fourth-quarter, Hyundai sold a total of 178,844 units, a 2% decline and 155,584 retail units, a 3% increase compared with the fourth-quarter of 2019.

For the year, Hyundai sold 622,269 total vehicles, a 10% decline compared with 2019. Hyundai SUVs set an all-time annual record with 402,661 total units sold, a 9% increase. On the retail front, Hyundai sold 565,022 retail units for a 1% gain.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular