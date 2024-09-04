Hyundai Motor America August Total Sales Up 22%

(RTTNews) - Hyundai Motor America reported Wednesday that it sold a total of 79,278 units in the month of August, up 22 percent from last year's 65,046 units, driven by new August sales records for IONIQ 5, Santa Fe HEV, Tucson, Tucson PHEV, Tucson HEV and Palisade. Fleet sales for the month were 7 percent of total sales.

Hybrid total sales increased 69 percent. Hybrid-only retail sales also jumped 81 percent and retail EV sales climbed 27 percent, with the IONIQ 5 increasing 74 percent.

Hyundai achieved an all-time August retail sales record, increasing 28 percent year-over-year, driven by 49 percent growth in Hyundai eco-friendly retail sales.

For the year-to-date period, total sales grew 4 percent to 548,003 units from 526,186 units in the same quarter last year.

