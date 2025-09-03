Markets

Hyundai Motor America August Total Sales Up 12%

September 03, 2025

RTTNews

(RTTNews) - Hyundai Motor America reported Wednesday that it sold a total of 88,523 units in the month of August, up 12 percent from last year's 79,278 units, driven by new August sales records for Elantra N, Elantra HEV, Santa Fe HEV, Palisade, IONIQ 5, and Santa Fe family. EV sales reached new heights, jumping 72 percent.

Hyundai retail sales rose 8 percent to 79,021 units in August, driven by strong performances across both electrified and core models. Electrified vehicles accounted for 32 percent of the retail sales mix, with IONIQ 5 retail sales climbing 60% year-over-year.

For the third quarter, total sales improved 13 percent to 168,066 units from 148,480 units in the year-ago quarter.

For the year-to-date period, total sales grew 11 percent to 607,346 units from 548,003 units in the same period last year.

